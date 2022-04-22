Tops program helps divert food waste

WILLIAMSVILLE — Since partnering almost two years ago, Tops Friendly Markets and Canada-based Flashfood have helped divert nearly half a million pounds of food from landfills.
Flashfood is an interactive in-store food waste program available at 50 Tops locations that allows customers to purchase food nearing its sell-by date. Produce, meat, deli, bakery and dairy items may be listed at up to 60% off on the Flashfood app, where Tops posts flash sales of its surplus food items, and the buyers collect their purchased items at the Flashfood area of participating stores, according to Tops spokesman Kathy Sautter.
To date, about 6,500 Tops customers have used the Flashfood service.
Throughout North America, Flashfood has more than 1.7 million users and says it has diverted more than 38 million pounds of food waste from landfills, stopping more than 73 million pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from entering the atmosphere.
“When people think of climate change, they think of cars and planes and factories. They don't realize what a massive contributor food waste is to our warming planet,” said Josh Domingues, Flashfood Founder & CEO.
The Tops-Flashfood partnership is "a win for the store, the shopper and the environment," Sautter said.
