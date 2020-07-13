Tops, PepsiCo Foundation raise $100K for Salvation Army

Tops Friendly Markets, along with its community partners at the PepsiCo Foundation, recently presented the Salvation Army with $100,337 during a press event held at the Salvation Army offices in Buffalo.
The funds will help 65 local units throughout the region;
Over the span of just over two months, for every $1 donation made online at TopsMarkets.com, both Tops and PepsiCo matched this donation equaling $3 in funds for the Salvation Army. What’s more is that every time a customer made a purchase of any pizza at a Tops Friendly Market Carry-out Café during the month of May, 25% of their purchase benefitted the Salvation Army as well.
“Not only are we appreciative of the generosity of the community but of course of the Pepsico Foundation for their kindness and financial support for the Salvation Army” said John Persons, president and chief operating officer for Tops Friendly Markets. “Now more than ever we wanted to make sure we are doing all that we can to help our local neighbors in need.”
"The Salvation Army is blessed to have been chosen by Tops and the PepsiCo Foundation as the beneficiary of their Hope Is Greater Than Fear fundraiser,” said Major Annette Lock, director of County Operations for the Erie County Salvation Army. “The money raised in the campaign will be distributed back to the communities where it was raised – helping those Salvation Army Corps to serve those in need in their respective communities. Thank you to everyone in the community that donated to this fundraiser, and enabled their donation to triple for the cause!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.