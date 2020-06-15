Tops Markets surprises graduating seniors

Tops Friendly Markets officials recently decided to honor the hard work and dedication of the class of 2020 by surprising their graduating associates with Tops gift cards and lawn signs at their homes to congratulate them on their success.
More than 840 Tops associates were recognized for achieving their goal. To see a great snapshot of some of our surprised seniors visit the Tops Facebook page @topsfriendlymarkets.
Tops has been an advocate of supporting formal education of its employees for over two decades. Since the inception of its two scholarship programs, which are in conjunction with the UFCW, more than 22,400 scholarships have been awarded and over $21,700,000 has been provided to Tops associates for scholarship reimbursement.
In 2020 alone the UFCW and Tops Markets will award over 200 associates a total of more than $233,000 in scholarships and Tops will award 28 students $28,000 in scholarships this year.
“At Tops, we recognize the hard work of our associates and in turn, supports our associates with scholarship opportunities,” said Denise Terrell, senior learning and development specialist for Tops. “Supporting education is a high priority for us, not only as a means to provide career growth and opportunity within the company, but also to ensure that members of our community are given options and presented with resources to succeed. Providing scholarships to outstanding students to enable them to better their education is our way of investing in the future.”
