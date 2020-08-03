Tops Friendly Markets has once again partnered with JDRF (formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) as they embark on their 50th year to find a cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D).
Now more than ever the onset of T1D can happen suddenly, impacting people of any age, affecting them every moment of every day, and it lasts a lifetime. Tops is launching its 27th annual JDRF Campaign. Since 1993 Tops has raised more than $13 million dollars for the cause with Tops fund-raising efforts putting the company in the top 10 fund-raisers in the country for many years.
This year Tops Annual JDRF Sneaker Campaign, now underway, will run through Aug. 22. The goal is to raise money to help fund research to help find a cure for T1D. The paper sneaker, which was designed by a Tops associate back in 1993 and is now widely used nationally as well as internally in JDRF fundraising campaigns, will be sold at Tops registers for a $1 donation.
Based on the latest reporting from the CDC, approximately 1.6 million people are affected by T1D in the U.S. That is an increase of 30% in just two years, with medical expenses for those with T1D being three times higher than for people without diabetes.
“Over the years in working closely with our partners at JDRF we have seen first-hand the important role this organization plays in nearly every major advancement for diabetes. Whether it be in the form of drug, device, or cell therapy, made in T1D in the last 50 years, JDRF is the leading nonprofit fighting to find cures for T1D and improve the lives of those living with the disease today” said Frank Curci, chairman of the board and chief executive officer for Tops Friendly Markets.
Tops Friendly Markets fully believes that advocacy for those with T1D is paramount to help drive advances to both cure the disease and help keep them healthy until cures are found. There are over 80 autoimmune diseases and zero have been cured. Let’s make T1D the first.
For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com
