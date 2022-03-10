Tonawandas chamber promotes leader

Sarah Nelson has been named executive director of the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas.
“We are thrilled with Sarah being selected as the next executive director," said Bob Pecoraro, president of the chamber's board. "She has a passion to give the membership 110% and understands their needs. The chamber’s future is very bright with Sarah at the helm.”
For the past year, Nelson has worked as director of marketing and membership for the chamber. She was instrumental in the creation and growth of many new programs and events for the chamber, along with recruiting members, building relationships with the members, helping their businesses, and supporting their mission.
Nelson is a graduate of Niagara University and Schiller International University in Switzerland.
For information on how to join the Chamber, contact Nelson at (716) 692-5120 or director@the-tonawandas.com.
