The New York State Thruway Authority has announced the completion of two infrastructure improvement projects on the Thruway (I-90 and I-190) in Erie, Genesee and Chautauqua counties. Both projects were completed on time and on budget.
“The Thruway Authority is investing toll dollars into vital infrastructure projects to keep the roadway safe and reliable,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “These projects in Western New York strengthen our transportation system and maintain the Thruway as one of the most reliable superhighways in the country.”
Construction on the $7.16 million bridge repair project on I-90 began in September 2019. Work included bridge joint replacements on 19 bridges on I-90 from exit 47 (Rochester - LeRoy - I-490 - NY Route 19) to just before exit 52 (52E & 52W in both directions/Buffalo - Cheektowaga - Walden Avenue), and from just before exit 6 (Elm Street) to before exit 15 (NY Route 324 - Sheridan Drive - Kenmore Avenue) on the Niagara Thruway (I-190). More than 250,000 motorists travel on these two sections every day.
Work was completed following a competitive bidding process by Nichols Long & Moore Construction Corporation.
In a separate project, a $1.49 million infrastructure investment project began in October 2020 and included structural steel repairs to two bridges on I-90 at exit 51 (51E & 51W in Both Directions/Buffalo - NY Route 33 – Airport) and the Center Road bridge (milepost 463.45). More than 100,000 motorists travel this section every day.
Vertical clearance improvements were also made at the Center Road bridge, raising the minimum vertical clearance from 14’ to 14’8”. The Center Road Bridge was closed during construction and has reopened to traffic.
Work was completed following a competitive bidding process by Union Concrete and Construction Corp.
