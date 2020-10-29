The evolution of health care

Access to health care wasn’t always an exercise in deciphering endless benefits charts combined with premium sticker-shock.
The idea of health insurance for individual Americas developed in the early 1930s with the creation of the Blue Cross organizations to help cover medical and hospital expenses. Before that, most American families found a doctor for the adults and one for the children in their households and simply paid for their services out-of-pocket in what was known as a fee for service model of healthcare.
With the arrival of Social Security in 1935, many thought a healthcare benefit would be included. But lacking a popular demand for such a program, it wasn’t included in Social Security.
With government wage controls imposed during World War II, and a tight labor market, employers began offering paid health insurance as a way to attractive the best candidates for jobs. But private insurance remained largely unaffordable for the working poor and for seniors.
In 1965, as part of the Great Society program, Medicare and Medicaid were created.
“That was the advent of people thinking we were heading to socialized medicine, with the government as the primary sponsor of health care,” Ruffolo said. “But that didn’t happen.”
At the time Medicare and Medicaid were created, the greatest healthcare concern for most Americans was the cost associated with hospital care. It was a period of time before there was widespread use of prescription drugs to combat sickness.
By 1997, in the face of the sky-rocketing costs of Medicare, the federal government allowed private insurers to enter the marketplace with en eye toward both shifting and controlling the expense. That led to the creation of yet another insurance product, Medicare Advantage Plans.
With the growing influence of private, for-profit, insurers, came pressure to cap costs by, in Ruffolo’s words, “squeezing (payments to) providers.”
“When it came to paying, providers were at the bottom of the food chain,” the Memorial CEO said.
This created a dynamic were hospitals and doctors were competing with each other for limited financial payments.
But, Ruffolo said, as the 1990s went another idea entered the market place, courtesy of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC).
“UPMC got into the health insurance business themselves,” Ruffolo said. “Because they had (locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania) and a large (population of available customers) they were able to charge premiums that were far less than the commercial insurance companies.”
Jumping to the 2000s, Memorial may have taken the UPMC model in yet another direction.
Employees at the medical center are covered by Memorial’s self-insured health insurance product.
Every employee is in the plan and the plan is able to offer incentives for employees to get all their healthcare needs serviced through the medical center.
This allows administrators to not just exercise controls over healthcare expenses, but to put in place programs to keep costs low.
“For example, we can get our employees to prioritize wellness activities (by offering them at little or no cost) and that greater wellness leads to better health outcomes.”
And while private health insurance premiums have soared in the last few years, Memorials premiums have barely budged.
“We have greater control,” Ruffolo said.
“We spend $9 million a year at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. And while commercial health insurance (premiums) have increased an average of 14 percent, most years are increase is 2 to 3 percent and some years we’ve had no increase in premiums.”
Ruffolo predicted that large companies will take a long hard look at and begin to more to the self-insurance modal.
