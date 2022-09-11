Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh today said registration is now open for the 20th Annual Technology & Cybersecurity Forum to be held on Tuesday, September 20 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Convention Center, 101 Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls. The forum attracts over 350 attendees each year.
“The forum has been Western New York’s leading technology event for the last two decades, featuring cybersecurity/technology vendor displays, educational sessions, and nationally recognized speakers,” said Wydysh. “We are excited it is back this year after having been postponed the last two years due the pandemic.”
The forum is put on by the Niagara County Department of Information Technology, in conjunction with InfoTech WNY and InfraGard, and is free for attendees. InfraGard is a partnership between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and members of the private sector for the protection of U.S. Critical Infrastructure.
William Flynn, director of IT for Niagara County, said some of the topics that will be covered include how the security industry is using today's rapidly changing technology to drive cloud network security, endpoint security, and cyber resilience; how organizations can improve their security posture; and the latest trends impacting cybersecurity.
“For those of us in this field, cybersecurity is always top of mind and this forum allows us to learn about the latest improvements and best practices,” said Flynn, who noted the forum qualifies as 6 CPE hours towards re-certification for ISC2 and ISACA certifications.
For more information, including a list of speakers and presentations, and to register for the forum, visit www.niagaracounty.com/forum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.