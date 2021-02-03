Taste of Buffalo chair announced

Amber Hartman, a benefits manager at the human resources company Employer Services Corp., has been elected chair of the Taste of Buffalo's board of directors.
She will lead planning efforts for the 38th annual event, which takes place on July 10 and 11. Details on the format for this summer's event weren't provided by organization.
Hartman has been volunteering for the Taste of Buffalo since 1997 and joined the board of directors in 2012. She is a past chair of the event’s Finance Committee, where she coordinated food ticket sales and the many volunteer groups that aid in that effort each year.
“I’m very proud to serve as chair for this year’s event, our 38th Taste of Buffalo,” said Hartman. “What we’ve learned over these difficult 10 months is something our event has helped showcase since its inception: The vibrant and economically vital role our restaurant community plays here in Western New York. It’s not something we can take for granted. The Taste remains committed now more than ever to supporting this vital industry during its hour of need.”
In addition to Hartman, several others were elected to new leadership roles for the 2021 event: first vice chair: Luke Baecker, Roofers Local No 74 / 203 Benefit Funds; second vice chair: Elizabeth Mamot, Aventra, LLC; secretary: Eric DuVall, Amplified Buffalo; treasurer: Rozana Ayanbadejo, Catholic Health and past chair: Erin Collins, Gelia.
