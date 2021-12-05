Surprise winner in Tops free gas and groceries contest

Tops Friendly Markets recently announced the winner of its 2021 Free Gas and Grocery Campaign.
This year the campaign raised $69,426 for Oishei Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network child, Vignesh, and his family, were on hand to draw the winning name, which, for the first time in history, was an anonymous donation back to the hospital! Since the campaigns inception in 2006, more than $1.4 million has been raised for the Hospital with this program and over $7 million dollars from Tops through other campaign efforts.
During the campaign Tops shoppers were encouraged to make a difference for families in their own backyard while having a chance to win a year’s worth of gas and groceries valued at $10,000 from Tops Friendly Markets. Customers can purchase a $1 ticket and support the dedicated and caring staff at the Oishei Children’s Hospital who are making miracles happen every day.
“At Tops it is our belief that by enhancing the quality of life for children through education and excellent health care, we build a strong future together,” said John Persons, president of Tops Friendly Markets. “Our support of the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital and Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo over the years has a long and rich history and we are proud to support such a wonderful institution that provides the much needed care for those in need in our community.”
To learn more about Tops Friendly Markets and its charitable programs, visit http://www.topsmarkets.com/Community/Living_Here_Giving_Here/.
