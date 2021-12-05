Surprise winner in Tops free gas and groceries contest

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.