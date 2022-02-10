State's 'Bring Back Tourism' program offering assistance

A new I Love NY advertising spot has been developed as part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's "Bring Back Tourism, Bring Back Jobs" initiative.
Additionally, guidelines and eligibility screening tools for two tourism industry relief programs totaling $125 million in support have been published online, encouraging potential applicants to engage with Empire State Development ahead of the open application period next month.
The two tourism recovery grant programs were introduced in November.
The $100 million Tourism Return-to-Work Grant Program is designed to encourage tourism businesses that suffered pandemic-related job and revenue losses to rehire workers.
The $25 Million Meet in New York Grant Program will provide grants to help convention centers and conference spaces bring more events, traveler spending and jobs back to New York state.
The websites for both programs offer an eligibility screening tool to help potential applicants determine if they qualify for funding. Applications for these funding programs are expected to be made available in March 2022. More information, including program guidelines and application requirements, can be found at https://esd.ny.gov/tourism-return-work-grant-program and https://esd.ny.gov/meet-new-york-grant-program.
"The pandemic changed the economic landscape of New York state, and tourism was one of the hardest hit industries, as residents and visitors alike were encouraged to stay home," Governor Hochul said. "As we continue our economic recovery, we remain committed to revitalizing tourism across New York State, and thanks to falling Covid cases and hospitalizations, coupled with the collective commitment of vaccinated New Yorkers, we can safely extend an invitation to visitors from around the world. We encourage everyone to plan a first-time trip or a return visit to explore, experience and enjoy all New York state has to offer."
These efforts complement I Love NY's current winter tourism campaign that is showcasing a host of seasonal attractions available throughout New York State. The 30-second spot highlights family friendly outdoor winter activities like skiing at Whiteface Mountain, ice skating at Canalside in Buffalo, and snowmobiling in the Tug Hill State Forest.
To help plan your next New York state vacation, visit www.iloveny.com. More information on getaways to New York City is available at www.iloveny.com/nyc.
