The application period is now open for New York state’s entry-level law enforcement civil service exam. The exam, which is used to fill titles in the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Office of State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, and the State University of New York, will be held in the fall. Qualified candidates can apply online until Aug. 3 to take the exam.
“Today, we are giving New Yorkers the opportunity to join the next generation of civil servants and make a positive impact on their communities,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “This exam will help fill critical positions to protect our state’s parks, universities, and other institutions, and above all, keep New Yorkers safe. As part of my administration’s ongoing commitment to maintaining public safety and diversifying our ranks, we encourage New Yorkers of all backgrounds to consider a meaningful and rewarding career in public service and apply.”
People interested in being considered for entry-level law enforcement positions within state government must first meet the minimum qualifications for the title or titles of interest and register for the civil service exam by submitting all the required information by August 3 here. The exam, a multiple-choice test, will be offered during the fall. All candidates who are qualified to take the New York State entry-level law-enforcement exam will receive an admission notice via mail approximately two weeks prior to the date of the written test. The admission notice will provide the candidate with details about when and where they are scheduled to appear, along with other pertinent information. Candidates will also receive a reminder email in advance of the exam, which will include information on the latest COVID-19 requirements for in-person state civil service examinations.
The entry-level law enforcement exam is used to fill the following titles within each agency:
• DEC — Environmental Conservation Police Officer Trainee 1 & Forest Ranger 1
• Parks — Park Police Officer Trainee
• SUNY — University Police Officer 1
DCS estimates that approximately 400 entry-level law enforcement positions statewide will be filled over the next year.
The exam will also be used for local examinations to fill positions in municipal police departments and sheriff’s offices. Candidates interested in taking the local examinations for municipal police departments and sheriff’s offices, should apply directly through the local civil service agency. A list of the local entry-level law enforcement examinations taking place is available here.
Department of Civil Service Commissioner Timothy Hogues said, “The Department of Civil Service is pleased to offer the entry-level law enforcement exam, which is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in starting their police career to enter the New York State workforce. This exam is the gateway to an exciting career path either patrolling New York State’s beautiful parks, boating along New York’s waterways, or protecting our college campuses. The Department is pleased to be working with our partner agencies to widely recruit our future police force and attract diverse and talented candidates. Working for New York State not only offers the chance to serve and protect the greater public, but also provides the opportunity to work with dedicated public servants, in addition to the great health benefits and compensation packages. I encourage all interested to apply for this upcoming exam today.”
In May, Hochul announced DEC and Parks’ commitment to the National “30x30 Pledge” to increase the departments’ diversity by adding more women to the ranks of its police officers. This followed an earlier pledge by the New York State Police to boost the number of state troopers who are women. The ultimate goal of the 30x30 Initiative is to reach 30 percent of women in police recruit classes by 2030, and to ensure policing agencies are truly representative of the jurisdiction the agency serves. Women, veterans, and New Yorkers from historically underrepresented communities are strongly urged to apply for this examination, which can lead to great public service careers.
To learn more about working for the State of New York and how to take the next step in pursuing a rewarding career in public service, visit the Department of Civil Service website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.