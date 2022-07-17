Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.