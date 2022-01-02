State historic preservation awards announced

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has announced nine projects and one individual being recognized with a 2021 New York State Preservation Award for their efforts to preserve the state’s history. The honors include the restoration of a Mohawk Valley Carnegie Library, the adaptive reuse of a Buffalo grain silo, and the recognition of a historic neighborhood on Fire Island.
"The 2021 New York State Historic Preservation Awards are an opportunity to highlight projects and people who contribute to preserving the heritage of the state for the benefit of our current residents, visitors, and for future generations," State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said. "The diversity of the projects being recognized demonstrates that preservation begins with passionate local individuals expanding their advocacy into productive partnerships. We are proud to be one of those partners and congratulate all of the individuals and groups for their extraordinary efforts to preserve these historic places."
Created in 1980, the State Historic Preservation Awards are presented by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation each year to honor excellence in the protection and revitalization of historic and cultural resources. The awards follow the completion of the 2021-2026 NYS Historic Preservation Plan, which offers a bold vision for all New Yorkers to partake in the social and economic benefits of historic preservation.
This year's local 2021 State Historic Preservation Awards recipients are:
• Kreiner Malt House and Grain Elevator, City of Buffalo, Erie County (Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation) — The Kreiner Malt House is recognized for Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation for the project that transformed a historic grain elevator into offices, apartments, and a brewery. The project utilized Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits, and showcases this important regional building type by incorporating new uses while preserving a strong sense of its original function.
• Northland Corridor Redevelopment/Niagara Machine and Tool Works, City of Buffalo, Erie County (Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation) — The Northland Beltline redevelopment project is recognized for Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation for the revitalization of multiple vacant properties in a large manufacturing district on Buffalo’s east side. The cornerstone of this redevelopment project is the Northland Workforce Training Center in the former Niagara Machine and Tool Works Factory, which was one of the oldest and most important tool and machine manufacturing facilities built and operated in Buffalo in the 20th century.
