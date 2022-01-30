More than $12 million has been added to the state's Drive Clean Rebate program to help consumers save up to $2,000 on the purchase of an electric vehicle and $2.7 million awarded to local governments to purchase electric vehicles and install zero-emission charging/fueling stations for public use to address climate change and build healthier communities.
Together, the consumer rebate program and the grants awarded to 49 community-based projects total $14.7 million to advance the state's efforts to achieve New York's ambitious Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050.
"Zero-emission vehicles are one of the most effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost the electrification of our transportation sector," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. " Every milestone we reach in transitioning to clean electric vehicles is another step closer to improving air quality in communities, and New York is proud to continue paving the way towards a cleaner, greener future."
For consumers purchasing or leasing an electric vehicle, the Drive Clean Rebate program offers a point-of-sale rebate that reduces upfront costs. Available in all 62 counties of the State, the rebate, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), is offered by car dealers. Rebates ranging from $500 - $2,000 are available on more than 60 models of vehicles and consumers receive higher rebates for the purchase or lease of longer range, all-electric vehicles with a base Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price of less than $42,000.
The $2.7 million in grants for the 2021 round of the DEC Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) program is funded by the State's Environmental Protection Fund and administered by DEC. The 49 awards to 20 municipalities total nearly $2.5 million to help fund the installation of 200 additional Level 2 charging ports, six additional direct current fast charge (DCFC) pedestals, and two hydrogen fueling nozzles. Additionally, 10 awards totaling $215,000 were provided to nine municipalities to support the purchase of 32 all-battery electric vehicles for municipal fleet use. Eligible vehicles must have a minimum electric range of 50 miles.
The local recipient of the 2021 ZEV awards is the Village of Sherman in Western New York which received $217,200 for two fast-charge pedestals.
