Spring weather is in full swing across Western New York and a great time to maintain your home energy systems and outdoor spaces. NOCO is offering help with plenty of tips to spring clean your home in preparation for the dog days of summer ahead.
When it comes to your home’s energy and lighting systems, the following tips are recommended:
• Replace furnace filter. If you have central air conditioning, make sure you have a clean furnace filter. It should be cleaned or replaced monthly or as recommended by the manufacturer.
• Keep vents clear. As you declutter and clean around your home, ensure that furniture and curtains are not blocking your air vents to allow for proper circulation.
• AC tune-up. Use a hose to clean off the outdoor unit to get rid of any leaves, dirt and other debris that may be stuck inside to help it run more efficiently. An annual tune-up can ensure that your unit is running efficiently to keep your house cool. To schedule an AC tune-up, call NOCO HVAC at 1-888-614-6610.
• Consider air purifiers to combat spring allergens. Utilizing air purifying technology can also help allergy sufferers mitigate dust and pollen in their homes. For example, NOCO’s iWave Technology system is a self-cleaning bipolar ionization unit, which emits ions to reduce allergens, odors, germs, viruses and more from one’s home.
• Adjust timers. With longer daylight hours, if you have any lights on timers in your home, now is the time to update so they are not turning on when not needed.
• Go green with LED. Swap out your incandescent lighting for energy saving LED lightbulbs, which use at least 75% less energy, and last up to 25 times longer.
Spring clean-up isn’t just focused inside your home, but outside too. While April showers bring May flowers, adding compost to your garden also helps promote healthier plant growth. NOCO offers a variety of compost and mulch products through its sustainable brand, Tend, which can be found at local garden centers.
As you start to tackle your yard, consider utilizing compost this year to provide your garden and lawn with microbes and food to help strengthen soil conditions. Here’s a few compost tips for first timers:
• Spread a thin layer of compost on top of your entire lawn prior to planting grass seed. This can also be done before or after core aeration. Be sure to thoroughly water once the compost is applied.
• For flower and vegetable gardens, compost should be uniformly applied at an average depth of one to two inches. Then use a rotary tiller to incorporate to a depth of six to eight inches. Rake the soil smoothly prior to seeding or planting.
• When planting trees or shrubs, uniformly blend compost with the excavated soil from the planting hole at one part by volume compost to two to three times by volume soil.
Additional information on NOCO’s energy and lighting services can be found at noco.com.
