Spectrum awards $500 to Bergholz Fire Department

BERGHOLZ — Spectrum has donated $500 to Bergholz Volunteer Fire Department through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants, part of a $1 million programming commitment through year-end 2021.
The funds will be used for the purchase of fire equipment to support the Bergholz volunteer firefighters.
“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Mark Fitchett, area vice president of field operations for Charter Communications. "Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”
Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 250 local nonprofits in 30 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.
Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 96,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.
Spectrum Employee Community Grants are one of several philanthropic programs at Charter Communications, Inc. — which operates the Spectrum brand — developed to support communities where the company provides service and where its employees live and work.
