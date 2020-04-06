The federal government is making $349 billion in small business loans available under the CARES Act in response to the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation.
But the program, known as the Paycheck Protection Program, was plagued by chaos as final regulations for it were not released until just hours before the application process was set to begin and because most of the largest banks in the country were not ready to participate.
Despite the confusion, Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) was offering advice to local businesses on how to access the funding, which is designed to act as a bridge for businesses that retain employees and their salaries during the crisis.
Small business including 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, 501(c)(19) veterans organizations, tribal businesses, sole proprietors, independent contractors and self-employed individuals are eligible to the program.
The terms of the loans are zero-fees up to $10 million. Loans will also be eligible for forgiveness for expenses of up to 8 weeks of average payroll and related costs if the organization retains employees and their salary levels.
The program requires small businesses to spend 75 percent of their loan on keeping their workers employed to have the loan forgiven.
Applications for the loans are posted on the U.S. Treasury Department's CARES Act resource page. In addition to payroll costs and employee benefits, loans can also be sued for mortgage interest, rent and utilities.
Late Friday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said nearly 13,000 applications had been processed, resulting in more than $2 billion in loans.
The CARES Act also includes $10 billion for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and Emergency Economic Injury Grants, programs for small businesses that experienced significant economic injury and are located in a declared disaster area, which includes the entire state of New York.
Businesses eligible for this funding include entities with 500 or fewer employees: small businesses, sole proprietorships (with or without employees), independent contractors, cooperatives and employee owned businesses, tribal small businesses, small business concerns and small agricultural cooperatives that meet the applicable size standard for SBA, as well as most private non-profits of any size.
An Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) is a 30-year loan of up to $2 million with an interest rate up to 3.75% for businesses and 2.75% for non-profits to help pay for disaster-related expenses. An Emergency Economic Injury Grant is an immediate advance of up to $10,000 received within 3 days of applying for an EIDL that does not need to be repaid, even if the business fails to qualify for the EIDL.
Higgins said business may qualify for both the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans/Grants, they must be used for different purposes. Any advance amount received under the Emergency Economic Injury Grant Program would be subtracted from the amount forgiven in the Paycheck Protection Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.