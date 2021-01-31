Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) and SUNY Buffalo State College Small Business Development Center are inviting local small businesses to a free virtual workshop to help prepare for future funding opportunities by identifying and reviewing required documents and financial information for funding applications.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our community and our economy," Higgins said. "Both during the pandemic and in traditional times there are opportunities to access private and government resources made available to assist businesses. This workshop is aimed at helping entrepreneurs be ready when funding becomes available.”
Susan A. McCartney, director of the Small Business Development Center at SUNY Buffalo State, added.“Preparation will save you time and make you more competitive. This is a ‘must attend’ program.”
The Funding Readiness 2021 workshop will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday
• 8:30am – Registration and virtual coffee
• 9 – 10:30 a.m. – Program
The workshop will be led by the SUNY Buffalo State College Small Business Development Center with a presentation by Marilyn Roach, an advanced certified New York state business advisor. The idea for the workshop began after conversations between City of Lackawanna Councilman John Ingram and Congressman Higgins' office, which discussed a common question from small business owners who ask, "What do I need to apply?"
To attend please register at https://tinyurl.com/yxgcl3b5
For more information, please call Higgins’ office at 852-3501, or contact McCartney at Mccartsa@buffalostate.edu, 878-4030.
