Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is adding six physicians, including three orthopaedic surgeons, to its medical staff.
The additions were announced by President & CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo.
• Keith S. Fuleki, D.O., is a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine who completed his residency in family medicine at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. An accomplished family medicine physician who has worked extensively in both urban and rural primary care settings, Dr. Fuleki currently serves as lead physician at the Albion site of Oak Orchard Community Health Center.
• Wilfrido D. Mojica, M.D., an associate clinical professor of pathology and anatomical sciences at the University of Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine, will be joining Memorial’s Department of Pathology. A graduate of the St. Louis University School of Medicine, Dr. Mojica completed his residency in anatomic and clinical pathology at the University of Buffalo and the University of Southern California. He did his fellowship at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Dr. Mojica is currently a pathologist in Orchard Park.
• Mashal Salehi, M.D., is board certified in internal medicine and is currently completing her fellowship training in infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo. A graduate of Khyber Medical College in Peshawar, Pakistan, she served her residency at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in the Bronx and has been a hospitalist in New York City and Western New York. She will serve as an infectious disease physician at Niagara Falls Memorial.
The orthopaedic surgeons joining Memorial’s medical staff are affiliated with UBMD Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine. They are:
• Scott Nodzo, M.D., a lower extremity joint replacement physician and U.S. Air Force veteran who completed his fellowship in adult reconstruction and joint replacement at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. A graduate of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, he also completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the University of Buffalo.
Dr. Nodzo is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Adult Reconstruction Knee Program Committee as well as the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Device, Biologics and Technology Committee.
• Kathleen Keely Boyle, M.D. is a lower extremity joint replacement specialist from Washington, D.C., who completed her orthopaedic surgery residency at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, where she was chief administrative resident. Dr. Boyle then moved to New York City to complete her adult joint reconstruction fellowship at the Hospital for Special Surgery. While there she served as chief administrative fellow.
• Benjamin Levy, M.D. is a sports medicine and general orthopaedic physician who was a team physician fellow for NCAA Division 1 sports programs at the University of Connecticut and Quinnipiac University. A graduate of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Dr. Levy completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and his fellowship in adult and pediatric sports medicine at the University of Connecticut. Deemed an Emerging Leader of the American Orthopaedic Association, he is an active member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Society for Sports Medicine.
