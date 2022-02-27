Six Flags Darien Lake to hire 1,500 positions

Six Flags Darien Lake, one of the largest employers in Western New York, is hosting a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 to fill up to 1,500 positions with dedicated, thrill-loving individuals.
Positions are available across multiple departments including ride operators, lifeguards, food service, security, games, retail, camping and more.
“Six Flags Darien Lake is committed to providing a fun, fast-paced work environment for job-seekers across Western New York.” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “We offer tremendous flexibility for students and part-time wage earners, applicants who come out for this hiring event could potentially be hired on the spot.”
Six Flags Darien Lake offers competitive wages and flexible schedules for candidates 14 years old and up with entry level pay rates beginning at $13.20 per hour. More experienced candidates and candidates 18 years old can earn pay rates beginning at $15, no experience needed as the park provides training in various disciplines and departments. Other unique benefits include, in-park discounts, recognition programs, unlimited park admission for employees, team member events, and more.
Applicants may apply online anytime. For questions, call Six Flags Darien Lakes Human Resources office at 585 599 5108, Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
More information is available at https://www.sixflags.com/darienlake/jobs.
