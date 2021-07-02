Sheriff's investigator speaks with Security and Law Enforcement students

Chris Page, a deputy for the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, works in conjunction with the FBI. He recently visited the Security and Law Enforcement students at the Niagara Career and Technical Education Center (NCTEC).
Deputy Page is stationed at the Regional Computer Forensics Lab in Buffalo. He discussed his duties as an Investigator, as well as sharing his experiences, knowledge and work in the field with Amber Croff’s and Jess Traver’s students. The classes were fascinated to hear about some of the cases that Deputy Page has been involved in; many of them have been covered in the local and national media. These include the Bek Brothers (child pornography), David Renz (first-degree murder/rape), the South Florida mail explosion and the Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting just to name a few.
“We are extremely fortunate to be able to have someone with this expertise and experience within our classroom,” Croff said. “My seniors said Chris Page with being one of the best guest speakers that they have had in their two years at the center.”
Croff and Traver thanked the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office for its continued support of their program. “This partnership that we have established allows us to give our students the ability to learn skills, see varying careers within the sheriff’s department and learn what it really takes to make a law enforcement officer successful.”
Also a special thanks to NCTEC Resource Officer Deputy Ben Eodice for setting up the guest speaker.
Lisa Bielmeier is the public relations director for Orleans/Niagara BOCES.
