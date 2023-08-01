Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino is in line for some national recognition.
Seneca Gaming Corp. announced that the resort has been named a finalist in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino was chosen by a panel of industry experts and editors as one of 20 nominees for “Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas.”
“From the day we welcomed our first guests, we have always thought that Seneca Niagara stood with the best entertainment resort destinations in the country, and we’re honored that the experts and editors at USA Today have nominated us for this honor,” said Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO Kevin Nephew. “... We hope people who love coming to Seneca Niagara will vote for us and let the rest of the world know what a great destination we have.”
Voting for the award is now active, and continues until Aug. 28. Winners will be revealed on Sept. 8. All voting is digital. Individuals age 18 and older are eligible to vote once per day throughout the voting period by going to https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-casino-outside-of-las-vegas-2023/.
Nominees for the award are chosen by a panel of experts. The nomination panel for the “Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas” award included: Christopher Parr, founder and editor-in-chief, Pursuitist; Lisa Robertson-Dziedzic, publisher and editor-in-chief, Casino Player and Strictly Slots magazines; Melanie Reffes, journalist, USA Today, CaribbeanTravel.com, and MarryCaribbean.com; and USA Today 10Best editors.
The Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino opened on Dec. 31, 2002, following a $100 million makeover of the former Niagara Falls Convention & Civic Center.
To learn more, visit SenecaNiagaraCasino.com.
