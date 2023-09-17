Voters from across the U.S. have spoken, and they have chosen Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino as one of the best gaming destinations in the country.
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino was officially recognized as a winner in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for “Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas.” In late July, a panel of industry experts and editors selected Seneca Niagara as one of 20 nominees for the award, and opened a month-long public vote to decide the 10 best.
Seneca Niagara finished sixth overall, with no other casinos within 450 miles finishing in the top 10.
“It’s like we say, nothing else comes close, and people from across the country clearly recognize that,” said Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO Kevin Nephew. “This recognition from USA TODAY is a credit to our team members. Knowing that so many people who visit Seneca Niagara truly enjoy everything our resort has to offer and see us as the best is very special. We are very grateful for the support and enthusiasm our guests have shown us over the past two decades.”
Nominees for the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are chosen by a panel of experts. The nomination panel for the “Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas” award included: Christopher Parr, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Pursuitist; Lisa Robertson-Dziedzic, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Casino Player and Strictly Slots magazines; Melanie Reffes, journalist, USA TODAY, CaribbeanTravel.com, and MarryCaribbean.com; and USA TODAY 10Best editors.
To learn more, visit SenecaNiagaraCasino.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.