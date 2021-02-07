Seneca Gaming to host job fair

People interested in exploring a new career path can check out a host of openings with one of Western New York’s largest employers later this month.
Seneca Gaming Corporation announced that it will host a job fair for open positions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 25. The company is looking to fill a wide range of positions at both Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in downtown Buffalo. Positions are available across several departments, including Table Games, Advertising, Security, Environmental Services, Maintenance, and others.
“Even with the changes and challenges everyone has gone through over the past year, Seneca Gaming Corporation has remained one of the largest employers in Western New York, and we are excited to be growing our team across a variety of departments,” said Meghan Smith, Seneca Gaming Corporation’s vice president of human resources. “We truly believe that the time we spend at work should be rewarding, fulfilling and fun. That’s how we approach our jobs every day. If people are looking an opportunity in that type of environment, we are ready to talk to them.”
The job fair will take place as both an in-person event, as well as a virtual event. Candidates age 21 and older are invited to the Seneca Niagara Event Center inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, 310 4th Street, Niagara Falls. Health and safety protocols, including mandatory asks and social distancing will be enforced at all times, and valid government-issued identification will be required to attend.
Candidates under the age of 21 and those who prefer to participate in a virtual job fair should visit thebest8hours.com or call 1-833-742-2378 to reserve a time slot.
All candidates should dress professionally and be prepared for an interview. Applicants offered a position will be required to successfully complete a pre-employment drug test and background check.
In addition to competitive pay in an exciting environment, Seneca Gaming Corporation employees enjoy generous benefits, including medical plan discounts, 401(k) contributions, paid time off and holidays, on-site health offices, a paid lunch hour, company discounts, and more.
“The team we have and the service we provide really sets our Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties apart for the millions of visitors we welcome through our doors each year,” added Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO Kevin Nephew. “We invest in our team members because each and every person across every department plays an important role in making that experience the best it can possibly be for our guests and for one another.”
For more employment information and to view open positions at all Seneca Gaming Corporation properties, visit thebest8hours.com.
