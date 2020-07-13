Sattler joins Mount St. Mary's Hospital

Sarah Sattler, BSN, RN, CCRN, has been named Nurse Manager of the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. A resident of Niagara County, she joined Catholic Health in 2013, most recently serving as a Nurse Educator for the health system.
“We are delighted to welcome Sarah to Mount St. Mary’s and our leadership team,” said Heather Telford, Vice President of Patient Care Services at Mount St. Mary’s and Kenmore Mercy Hospital. “Her knowledge of the Niagara region and her background in critical care nursing and nursing education will play a key role in enhancing our patient care experience.”
Sattler began her career at Catholic Health working as a registered nurse in the ICU at Kenmore Mercy Hospital and became a Corporate Educator in 2018. Prior to that, she worked at Eastern Niagara Hospital and Rochester General.
Sattler earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Daemon College, and her Associate degree in Nursing from Niagara County Community College, where she received the NCCC Award for Nursing Clinical Excellence. She is currently completing a Master’s degree in Nursing Education from SUNY Empire State College. She holds numerous professional certifications, including Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Basic Life Support (BLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), and Critical Care Registered Nurse (CCRN).
She is a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and the Association of Nurse Professional Development. She brings a depth of experience in both direct patient care and developing and implementing education programs, which will benefit both patients and staff at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.
