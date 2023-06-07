When Natalie Solotes opened her salon Hair Reformation in 2010, she knew she had a lot of people to thank for giving her the skills, knowledge and experience to take the big step to opening her East Amherst salon. The Lockport native says, “My mother was a hairdresser and that sparked my interest in going into hairdressing school after high school,” she says. “Since graduating from school I have been fortunate enough to train in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City, London, Mexico and other locations statewide with professionals in the field.”
She has also had the unique experience to study with hairdressers to the stars such as Heidi Klum, Billie Eilish and Madonna among others. “I have been fortunate to be mentored by the best in the business. I worked as an apprentice for eight years and was an independent contractor renting chairs at various salons for many years.” She gained such a following for her natural, low maintenance coloring techniques and haircuts that she and her fiancée decided she should open her own salon and Hair Reformation was born. She has become so popular that she is booked out six months to a year.
She says she would not be where she is today without the generosity of professionals she has worked with. “I think that is why I love working with young hairdressers and being able to teach them what I have been taught. I am glad to have been able to work with graduates from Orleans/Niagara BOCES’ Cosmetology program.” Orleans Career and Technical Education Center Cosmetology teacher Sue Lindke says it is a blessing to have someone of Natalie’s caliber be able to mentor and employ her students. “They just rave about the experience they have gotten from working at Hair Reformation,” she says. “It has really allowed them to take the skills they have learned here and expand upon them with more precise training and guidance. I have another student, Hayley Baes, who has been hired once she graduates and she is so excited to have the opportunity to work with Natalie. I cannot thank Natalie enough for helping my students realize their potential and giving them this opportunity to work with her.”
I am a firm believer in the trades,” Solotes says. “They are something that is very, very important to me. I have had a mentor and been an apprentice and I want to pass down the passion I have for color and styling. They are lucky to have a program like BOCES. I attended high school in North Carolina and I did not have that as an option for my education. The basics they learn here are the fundamentals of hairdressing and the education they receive is very impressive.” Olivia Kazmierczak, a BOCES grad who now works at Hair Reformation, says she learned a lot attending BOCES. “I am so appreciative of Natalie giving me a job. I just love working with her. I am very grateful for the opportunity to have her mentor me.”
Solotes says she loves to continue to learn from industry professionals and grow her skills as hairdresser. “It is a real passion in my life, along with my fiancée and baby girl. It has also become a passion to be a teacher to the next generation of hairdressers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.