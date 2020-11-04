Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market to open in NT

Entrepreneurs John Pirrone and Scott DeMott, owners of Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market are opening a new location at 6610 Shawnee Road, North Tonawanda. The grand opening celebration is set for Nov. 14.
The market is set to open in a converted mid-1800s barn with numerous enhancements, including second-floor retail space as well as re-exposing the barn’s hayloft.
The market will bring together more than 50 local artisans from Western New York to showcase and sell their goods. It will be open year-round, seven days a week with evening hours.
“The opening of Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market provides a solution for those artisans that had been greatly affected by the challenges of the pandemic, leaving artisans
with very few options,” DeMott said.
The location will offer online shopping, curbside pick-up and home delivery by its Rustic Buffalo Courier Service (non-contact delivery).
The market will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
