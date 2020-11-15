ROCHESTER — OnCore Aviation, LLC Founder and owner, Todd Cameron have announced the acquisition of Prior Aviation Service Inc. flight school in Buffalo.
The addition of Buffalo, as a third location for OnCore, is a huge step in making modern flight training accessible to aviators of all ages throughout the northeast, Cameron said.
This year’s pandemic has left commercial airlines facing unprecedented economic firsts, coupled with political upheaval that has taken its toll, a release on the acquisition stated. However, in the face of these challenges, general aviation and flight training operations have seen tremendous growth. In fact, training flights are exponentially up and our airports, like many in the country, are seeing an enormous amount of traffic and commerce due to general aviation. As the airline industry stabilizes there are still record retirements projected and eventual career opportunities on the horizon. The pilot shortage will be back.
That being said, Cameron said he sees this acquisition as an opportunity for continued growth in a market that has a century of rich aviation heritage. For years, he has acted as an advocate for raising awareness of trade skill’s, STEM education, and the wealth of opportunities in aviation. The expansion is an exciting reach into WNY and one of many planned for the future.
OnCore’s Flight Operations Team will have the ability to mentor and train more aspiring aviators to attain the success they desire. Programs available through ground schools, flight instruction, simulators and airplane rental enable students of all ages to acquire the ratings required for a safe and successful flying career.
“Our goal is to be the thought leader in a worldwide community of modern flight training and a company that impacts our entire aviation ecosystem,” he said.
For more than 59 years Prior Aviation Service Inc. has laid the groundwork as the premier flight training center in Buffalo. OnCore Aviation will build upon that foundation as they continue to offer exceptional customer service and education from experienced, professional instructors.
Tom Haines, the senior vice president of Media, Communications & Outreach at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) commented on the acquisition, saying, “Congratulations to Todd and OnCore Aviation on its expansion. Despite the pandemic, flight training in many locations is flourishing, as is general aviation, with activity at many airports up more than 30 percent compared to last year. Individuals and businesses are seeing the tremendous benefits of GA, which should boost business for OnCore and flight schools across the country.”
