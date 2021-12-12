The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees has approved 34 ReCharge NY power allocations to 29 customers in support of more than 22,600 jobs across the state — including 560 newly created jobs — that will also spur more than $629 million in private capital investments.
The NYPA board also awarded two St. Lawrence County firms a total of $250,000 in funding support, and updated NYPA's criteria for evaluating applications for economic development power to include consideration of applicants' impacts on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) commitments.
"New York continues to lead the nation in tackling the climate crisis and expanding robust clean energy solutions," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The Power Authority's economic development awards will help New York establish an energy efficient infrastructure, stimulating our economy, creating jobs, revitalizing communities across the state, and paving the way for a cleaner and greener future."
In Western New York, allocations of a total of 1,286 kilowatts were made to:
• Calspan Corporation in Buffalo — 15 jobs created
• CSI Sands (N.E.) Ltd. in Buffalo Erie — 12 jobs created
• United Precious Metal Refining, Inc. in Alden — No jobs created.
The approved allocations of nearly 17.9 megawatts of low-cost power under the ReCharge NY program will benefit companies from every region of New York State. A full list of ReCharge NY power allocations and economic development program awards is available here.
ReCharge NY, which supports more than 389,000 jobs around the state and has sparked more than $19 billion in private capital investments, according to state officials, has strengthened New York's economy by encouraging companies to retain and create jobs, while stimulating capital investment throughout the state. NYPA incentivizes the investments by enterprises through power contracts of up to seven-years. Half of the power—455 megawatts (MW)—is from NYPA's Niagara and St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt hydroelectric power plants. The remaining 455 MW is power NYPA purchases on the wholesale market.
Added Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Hope Knight said, "ReCharge NY power allocations are making a difference across the state, often in tandem with many of our Regional Economic Development Council awarded projects, to create jobs for New Yorkers, catalyze private investment and further the state's commitment to clean energy. NYPA's new DEI program goals also reflect our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in creating opportunity for business growth across New York state."
