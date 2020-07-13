Ramkumar named medical director at Golisano center

Bhuvana Ramkumar, M.D., has been appointed medical director of the Golisano Medical Oncology Center at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, which is a member site within the Roswell Park Care Network.
A graduate of M.G.R. Medical University in Chennai, India, Dr. Ramkumar completed an internal medicine internship at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and did her residency at Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Ramkumar also completed a fellowship in hematology and oncology at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. She is extensively trained in hematology and oncology and is board-certified in four separate specialties: internal medicine, medical oncology, hematology and hospice/palliative care medicine. She first joined Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s care team as a hospitalist from 2008-2011, and returned to its network of physicians in 2018 as a staff physician at Roswell Park Hematology Oncology of Niagara and Roswell Park Hematology Oncology Northtowns.
The Golisano Medical Oncology Center, which is scheduled to open Monday, July 6 will make expert cancer care including hematology and oncology care, consultations, chemotherapy infusion and immunotherapies readily accessible to those who live and work in Niagara County.
The Roswell Park Care Network is the most expansive community cancer, supportive and specialized care affiliation across the region. Led by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, this network of physicians and supportive care teams is committed to reducing the burden of cancer through pathway care plans developed with the expertise of Roswell Park’s world-renowned physicians.
