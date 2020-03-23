PAULY: Adjusting to the 'new normal' in Lewiston

As we are all figuring out our “new normal,” the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce is working hard to keep you informed and up to date on all that is COVID-19.
Informational from our President, Governor and local officials, answers to questions about applying for unemployment, office staffing regulations, emergencies and more is updated regularly on our website. As the information changes by the hour, we want to provide you with the most up to date information vital to you, your employees and your business.
The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce serves the Niagara region and beyond. We represent the interests of our membership consisting of small business, industry and financial services, not for profits, tourism, religious organizations and healthcare professionals.
During this difficult time, we understand the importance of keeping our economy going, businesses alive and individuals working. We encourage everyone to continue to support all businesses. The most up to date listings of retail/service businesses are provided on the chamber website at www.NiagaraRiverRegion.com.
There are hundreds of small businesses in varying industries feeling the immediate impact from COVID-19. Even if we can’t support these businesses today, it is important to support them whenever possible and as soon as our country and community stabilizes from this outbreak. The reality is, we need our local businesses to keep our community strong. Small businesses provide opportunities for entrepreneurs and create meaningful jobs. They stimulate the local economy by supporting our neighborhoods and local organizations.
We encourage you now, more than ever, to consider keeping your dollars local as soon as possible. Our businesses will need all of us to help them bounce back. Our small businesses always “step up to the plate” when we ask for their support. It’s our turn now!
With small businesses, every dollar matters and ultimately benefits the community in which we live.
Jennifer Pauly is the president of the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. Christine S. O’Hara serves as the organization's chairperson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.