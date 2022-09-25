Congressman Higgins Announces $480,000 in Federal Funding for the Parent Network of WNY
A federal grant totaling $480,000 over four years has been awarded to the Parent Network of Western New York. Funded by the U.S. Department of Education and awarded through the Community Parent Resource Centers Program, the grant will provide support for families with children who have disabilities as they navigate the support services available, according to Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26).
“For families with children who have disabilities navigating support systems and ensuring that their children have access to all the educational and developmental resources they need can be a significant challenge, especially for those living in underserved communities,” Higgins said. “Funding from the U.S. Department of Education will allow the Parent Network of Western New York to expand their services to reach families in greatest need and assist them in becoming powerful advocates for their children. This is another investment strengthening opportunities for underserved youth and creating a better future for families in the Western New York community.
The Community Parent Resource Centers Program provides critical support for Parent Information Centers across the United States. Parent Information Centers are one of the primary vehicles under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) providing information and training to parents with children who have disabilities. The program provides the funding necessary to assist parents in understanding their children’s rights to educational and early intervention services, as well as the nature of their children’s disability and their educational and developmental needs. Additionally, it assists parents in communicating effectively with those providing special education and early intervention services and participating in the development of individualized education programs and family service plans.
“We are so grateful that the US Department of Education recognized the complex needs of families. In 2020, Parent Network of WNY relocated our administrative offices to the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood with an intentional goal of increasing our focus and services to families and students in this and other underserved communities. This grant reassures that we continue to meet families where they are in advocating for their children,” said Kimberly Kadziolka, executive director of Parent Network of WNY.
Funding from this four-year grant will support the Parent Network of Western New York’s Buffalo Community Parent Resource Center, which provides high-quality services to underserved families in the community. The Center will continue its work to increase parents’ capacity to help their children with disabilities improve their early learning, school-age, and post-secondary education outcomes. Funding from the grant will also maintain direct assistance, training, and specialty resources to help families access services to support their children’s developmental and academic goals.
The Parent Network of Western New York is a nonprofit agency that provides education and resources to families of individuals with special needs and for professionals. They provide one-on-one support and education through resources, workshops, and support groups. To learn more, visit https://parentnetworkwny.org/
