Old Falls Street USA, the three-block entertainment district that connects Niagara Falls State Park with hotels and attractions in downtown Niagara Falls is calling for local food vendors for the 2023 summer season (May through September). There are a limited number of available spaces to rent with a growing demand for space each year. Applications will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
• Quality of food –menu offerings and existing availability on Old Falls Street.
• Visual design of food cart including dimensions and electrical needs.
• Intended hours of operation.
Once approved by Old Falls Street, each vendor must obtain a vending license from the City of Niagara Falls, a Niagara County Health permit and proof of business insurance.
To download the detailed criteria and application, visit niagarafallsusa.com/vendor. The deadline to submit applications is March 31 and interviews begin on April 1. It is expected that all selected vendors should be in place by May 1.
