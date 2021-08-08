New York Power Authority officials say they will study the long-term effects of climate change on NYPA's physical power generation and transmission assets and system operations.
The research, in collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory, a U.S. Department of Energy science and engineering research center, the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy (CGEP), aims to inform NYPA’s risk and expenditure planning and strengthen its resilience against all hazards, including major weather events.
The study will be conducted by Argonne, known as a world leader in creating hyperlocal climate model simulation datasets and as having most detailed climate projections available in the U.S. For this study, an interdisciplinary team of scientists and engineers will use state-of-the-art climate and infrastructure system modeling techniques, and one of the world’s fastest supercomputers, to determine the risks an ever-changing climate may pose to NYPA’s infrastructure and operating systems.
“It’s imperative that NYPA assess the vulnerability and sensitivity of its generation and transmission systems to climate-driven risks such as increased flooding and extreme temperatures so we can prepare to stand up to these hazards and make smart investments in resiliency strategies,” said Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA president and CEO. “The results of this climate analysis will improve our ability to address the risks associated with climate change and inform our strategies and investments in the coming years so that we can continue to ensure a reliable, resilient and affordable electricity system across New York State.“
Preparing for climate-related risks is an important part of NYPA’s vision of fostering a thriving, resilient New York State powered by clean energy, officials said. NYPA produces 25% of New York state’s power and more than 80% of that quarter is clean, renewable hydropower. Understanding how to better plan for and harden assets will enable NYPA to continue to make smart investments that support the power grid for the benefit of all New Yorkers.
Researchers will identify and quantify the potential impacts of climate change on NYPA’s critical facilities, assets and equipment, and produce a system-wide assessment of location-specific climate risks overlaid onto NYPA’s energy system infrastructure. Argonne’s experts will also develop a climate resiliency plan that will inform how NYPA mitigates any climate-related potential risks. The study’s planned simulations will use three different global climate models and two different greenhouse gas emission scenarios which are designed to capture much of the modeling and planning uncertainties associated with climate change projections. Study results are expected in the spring.
“Understanding the impacts of the changing climate on our infrastructure is key to ensuring that our energy systems are both reliable and resilient, protecting the health of our communities,” said Jason Bordoff, founding director of CGEP and co-founding dean of the Columbia Climate School. “We are delighted to provide input and feedback as a part of this process that will help NYPA to understand key risks and effectively plan for the future.”
