The New York Power Authority has named Jairo Florez as regional manager for Western New York, effective Sept. 5.
Florez is the first Latino American to fill the top executive role overseeing all of the Power Authority’s Western New York operations, including management of the Niagara Power Project, NYPA’s flagship hydroelectric power project in Lewiston. Florez previously served as the Power Authority’s regional manager for Central New York, overseeing NYPA’s Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project Plant in Schoharie County.
Florez succeeds Daniella Piper, who served as the regional manager of Western New York since 2021 and has now been promoted to serve as the Power Authority’s chief innovation officer.
“Jairo Florez’s experience as an electrical engineer overseeing hydropower electricity generation will be vital to our ongoing modernization and digitization efforts at the Niagara Power Project and help us ensure that we bring our Next Generation Niagara program to a successful completion,” said NYPA President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll. “Jairo’s career path at NYPA is reflective of his ability to implement tactical programs that support the Power Authority’s strategic vision and deliver upon the state’s clean energy goals. Jairo’s leadership will also help us maintain good communications with community members who are vital to our strong and growing relationships in Western New York.”
Florez joined the Power Authority in 2012 as a systems analyst. He has held several positions within the Power Authority’s operations department and supported the Blenheim-Gilboa project through several challenges, including onboarding new Power Authority transmission assets and managing the completion of NYPA’s Life Extension and Modernization program for its small hydroelectric plants.
In his new position, he will be responsible for managing the Niagara Power Project’s 15-year, $1.1 billion Next Generation Niagara program — one of NYPA’s most ambitious and impactful recent infrastructure endeavors. Planned improvements include replacing aging equipment with the latest machinery, reflecting advanced digital technologies for optimizing the hydroelectric project's performance. The digitization and upgrade project will secure the plant’s long-term future as a clean power generator that spurs economic development in Western New York and across the state through its low-cost power allocation programs.
Florez holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Pace University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from City College of New York. He was born and raised in Colombia and he and his wife have two children.
