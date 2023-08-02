The New York Power Authority (NYPA), in partnership with Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH), is again participating in an internship program designed to increase the number of students from disadvantaged communities pursuing studies and careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
The innovative educational model focuses on college attainment and career readiness and offers students the opportunity to develop skills and competencies that will translate directly to competitive careers. Forty-one students are participating in the Power Authority’s paid internship program — increased from 28 last year — and be matched with mentors and assigned to various energy-related projects.
“The New York Power Authority is committed to inspiring more young people from diverse backgrounds to enter into and succeed in clean energy careers,” said New York Power Authority Acting President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll. “By allowing access to our facilities, matching students up with staff mentors and giving them a role in a specific clean energy project, these young scholars will get real workplace experience and cultivate many of the specific skills needed for jobs in the clean energy economy.”
The Power Authority offers six-week paid internships to dozens of P-TECH scholars near NYPA generation and transmission assets. Interns spend most of their time working alongside their peers and NYPA employees contributing directly to real projects that further New York state’s clean energy goals. In addition to the hands-on, technical projects, interns receive one-to-one mentorship, a full day each week devoted to financial literacy, introductions to NYPA staff across different departments, and professionalism and “soft skills” learning, led by Follow Us To Success, a national firm with an emphasis on helping underserved student populations from urban and rural backgrounds to close the post-secondary achievement gap.
P-TECH is partnering with the Power Authority and local high schools and community colleges to educate students and ensure they have the skills required to enter the workforce after graduation. Eligible participants include high school students and those in community colleges targeting two-year associate degrees in a STEM field.
In Western New York, students from the Niagara Falls High School and Niagara County Community College will perform an assessment of ladders at the Niagara Power Project and implement necessary repairs or upgrades needed to restore them to a structurally safe condition that meets updated state safety requirements.
In addition, students from Be Solar P-TECH and Erie Community College (SUNY) will work alongside engineers from a local electrical engineering and construction firm based out of downtown Buffalo and support the Buffalo Maritime Center in its effort to re-construct the Seneca Chief, a former boat that once sailed from Lake Erie to New York Harbor through the New York State Canal System.
“This is a very exciting opportunity for the engineering science students at Niagara County Community College to experience an internship early in their education. They’ll have a chance to work with, and be mentored by, practicing engineers,” said Demetrius Sarigiannis, assistant professor of engineering science at Niagara County Community College. “We expect them to learn the importance of teamwork and communication skills in a professional environment and to see how some of the theory they learn in class applies to the profession. Opportunities like this tend to motivate students when they return to school, giving them a clear direction after they graduate.”
For more information about NYPA’s P-TECH program, email Alexandra.DeRosa@nypa.gov in NYPA’s Environmental Justice department.
