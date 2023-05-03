The New York Power Authority is hosting its free STEAM Ahead Career Fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering area youth a glimpse of careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) through fun, hands-on activities, demonstrations and presentations. WNY STEM is co-sponsoring the event.
NYPA’s Sustainability, Women in Power and Diversity and Inclusion teams will host interactive activities on simple circuits, prize wheel give-aways, electricity city and home energy efficiency games. Take an environmental pledge for a chance to win a science prize.
Other stations include:
• Glimpse the Stars! The Lockport Challenger Learning Center brings its mobile planetarium for presentations and hands-on activities on a variety of astronomy and science topics. The planetarium makes celestial bodies appear and move realistically to simulate the complex motions of the heavens.
• Music. Join environmental artist James Dead — founder of the Green Eye — a unique solar-powered music group singing about solutions to climate change. The environmental artist and storyteller will also bring materials to share recycling information and creative 3D printing with recycled plastic.
• Glowing Rocks Touch Station. Geologist Dino Zack will discuss the fluorescent rock and mineral specimens from New York state as well as world-known locations.
• Digging for Artifacts! Learn what it takes to be an archeologist and look for artifacts in a demonstrative dig with Dr. Douglas J. Perrelli, director, Archaeological Survey, at the University at Buffalo.
• About the trades. The construction field is a rapidly growing one. Build a Home Depot project with NYPA employees, members of the IBEW Local 2104.
• Plant a seed. Join the Cayuga Island Garden Club in planting a seed in your own take-home pot while learning about indigenous plants and flowers.
• Rides aboard the Green Express! Take rides on the WNY Trackless Train around the Power Vista circle.
Additional exhibitors include NYS Parks Interpretive Center, Girl Scouts of Western New York, Aquarium of Niagara, Buffalo Museum of Science, the Steel Plant of Western New York, face painting, balloon making and more.
Park free at the Vista and hop aboard the Niagara Scenic Trolley for free rides between the Power Vista and Prospect Pointe inside the New York State Park in downtown Niagara Falls.
