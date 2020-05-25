The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees has approved low-cost hydropower allocations to Rosina Food Products in Erie County and Petri Baking Products in Chautauqua County to create 125 jobs and nearly $71 million in capital investments.
“The Power Authority’s Niagara hydropower provides a significant economic development impact throughout the state, but especially in the local communities around the plant in Western New York,” John R. Koelmel, NYPA chairman and Buffalo resident, said. “The awards to Rosina Food Products and Petri Baking Products are two great examples of NYPA’s low-cost hydropower creating jobs and providing an influx of capital investments in the region.”
Rosina Food Products, a manufacturer of frozen food products, is receiving 3,000 kilowatts (kW) of low-cost Niagara hydropower to create at least 40 jobs and $58 million in capital investments as part of a project that calls for the construction of a new 105,000-square-foot facility in West Seneca. The project includes new production lines for the manufacturing of frozen meatballs, sliced sausage, and toppings.
Empire State Development also supported Rosina's expansion project with a $1 million funding grant and up to $1 million through the Excelsior Jobs Program in exchange for its job creation commitments.
Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, “The new Rosina Food Products plant, including a state-of-the art production line, continues the company’s steady growth in Western New York, adding new jobs and building on the region’s strengths in advanced manufacturing and food processing.”
Petri Baking Products, a cookie manufacturer, is receiving 500 kW of low-cost Niagara hydropower to create at least 85 jobs and nearly $13 million in capital investments to reestablish its cookie manufacturing facility in Silver Creek that operated from the early 1950s to when it was sold in 2012. The project consists of buying back the building and associated properties, installing manufacturing equipment, and making improvements for safe food production.
The hydropower allocations are provided under 10-year contracts and drawn from blocks of power from the Power Authority’s Niagara Power Project. Low-cost Niagara hydropower is reserved for companies within a 30-mile radius of the Niagara power plant or for businesses in Chautauqua County. Hydropower allocations are already linked to thousands of jobs in those regions.
The NYPA board also approved allocations of low-cost power under the statewide ReCharge NY program to four New York enterprises in support of nearly 1,300 jobs. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s ReCharge NY program, established in 2012, has positively affected the New York State economy by encouraging companies to retain and create jobs, while sparking capital investment throughout the state. Including this round of allocations, ReCharge NY awards have been made to 705 businesses and not-for-profit organizations.
The low-cost power awards will be distributed locally to Cascades Enterprises in Lancaster.
