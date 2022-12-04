Katie Kocsis, director of financial aid at Niagara University, was honored with the Region 1 Rising Star Award from the New York State Financial Aid Administrators Association. The award, which was presented at the 2022 NYSFAAA Conference held Oct. 25-27 in Lake Placid, recognizes an emerging leader who demonstrates exceptional growth in contribution to the profession.
Kocsis was named director of NU’s Office of Financial Aid in September 2013, after serving as assistant director since 2009. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from NU in 2007 and attained a master’s degree in special education in 2012.
Upon completing her undergraduate studies, she became a receptionist in the financial aid office, working her way up to assistant director before assuming her current position.
NYSFAAA is a charitable, volunteer association of financial aid professionals advocating for, and promoting equal access to post-secondary education for all students. NYSFAAA offers education, professional development, and networking opportunities for its members and for colleagues in related educational, business, and governmental professions.
