Niagara University’s Holzschuh College of Business Administration has received a full extension of its AACSB accreditation, the highest standard of excellence in business education worldwide. This designation, which Niagara has held since 2001, follows an extensive review process and recognizes the exceptional quality of the business college’s academic programs, faculty, and resources, as well as its commitment to continually enhance its future-focused business education in partnership with the business community.
“Our successful maintenance of AACSB accreditation validates our ability to provide a current, relevant, forward-looking, and globally oriented business education and a highly valued degree,” said Mark Frascatore, dean of the college. “It is testimony to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and alumni to ensure our students receive both the knowledge and crucial experience that prepare them to become the next generation of great leaders.”
AACSB International—The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business is the leading global accreditor of business schools. AACSB International evaluates programs using standards that reflect the trends in today’s business environment, including demographic shifts, global economic and societal forces, emerging technologies, and the increasing demand for accountability, social responsibility, and sustainable practices.
Those that receive this prestigious recognition join an elite group comprising fewer than 5 percent of the world’s business schools.
In addition to high-quality business programs that are aligned with the needs of today’s workforce, AASCB accreditation signifies outstanding faculty who are teachers, scholars, practitioners, and mentors; critical partnerships with the business community; and a focus on societal impact.
“Our faculty’s engagement with our students was one of the things that most impressed the AACSB review team,” said Frascatore. “They clearly recognized that our faculty is truly committed to the personal experience we are so proud of.
“Another highlight of the accreditation process was the opportunity to showcase our two new centers—the Center for Engagement and the Center for Global Citizenry,” he continued. “Each is led by a faculty director who is committed to ensuring that all HCBA students graduate with a wealth of engagement experiences and a true understanding of what it is to be a global citizen.”
Niagara University’s Holzschuh College of Business Administration offers undergraduate degree programs in accounting, economics, finance, management, and marketing, with minors and concentrations in specialized areas such as fraud examination, economic crime, supply chain management, and food marketing. The college also offers an M.S. in finance and an MBA program with multiple concentrations.
The university’s international proximity provides opportunities for students and faculty to serve and interact with the business community, both locally and worldwide, and its strong commitment to service and ethics-based education engages students to make a positive impact on the global community.
The college offers students state-of-the-art facilities, including a financial services laboratory, and maintains a strong alumni base to encourage networking, establish internship opportunities, and provide job opportunities. Students enjoy a 97 percent job or graduate school placement rate after graduation.
“AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. “Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education.”
Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to over 1,500 member organizations and more than 785 accredited business schools worldwide. With its global headquarters in Tampa, Florida, USA; Europe, Middle East, and Africa headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, AACSB’s mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education.
