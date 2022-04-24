NU professor honored by Alma Mater

Dana Radatz, associate professor of criminology and criminal justice at Niagara University, received an Alumni Achievement Award from the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice during its annual Scholarship and Awards Luncheon on April 8.
Radatz was honored for the significant contributions she has made to the furtherance of criminology and criminal justice in the community, state, national, and international arenas.
She joined the faculty at Niagara University in the fall of 2015. Her research interests include intimate partner violence treatment programming, evidence-based practices within correctional programming, the intersection of gender and crime, and a wide range of victimizations (e.g., relationship violence, sexual harm, sex trafficking).
Her most recent work examines the effectiveness of intimate partner treatment programming using correctional evidence-based techniques.
Radatz’s recent publications have appeared in Criminal Justice & Behavior, Trauma, Violence, & Abuse, and the Journal of Interpersonal Violence. Dr. Radatz currently serves as the graduate director for the criminal justice administration program, and teaches a variety of violence and victimology courses in both the undergraduate and graduate programs within her department.
In addition to her research and teaching, Radatz works collaboratively with several agencies within the Western New York region that work to end family violence.
Radatz, along with Dr. Jennifer Beebe, counseling/education, continues to co-organize a domestic violence awareness event and Red Flag campaign each October, and co-organizes the university’s annual Take Back the Night event each April. Most recently, Radatz (and Beebe) secured federal funding to help establish and create the newly minted Office of Violence Prevention & Education at Niagara University, an endeavor she has worked diligently alongside Beebe and director Emily Pike to further institutionalize violence prevention efforts at Niagara University.
She received her doctorate in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and her undergraduate and master’s degrees from Eastern Michigan University.
