Recruiters from nearly 40 local and national accounting and business firms will be on the Niagara University campus from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the university’s annual Meet the Accounting and Business Professionals Night. Students and others interested in jobs in these fields are encouraged to attend this premier networking opportunity.
Attendees can learn more about internship and job opportunities with event sponsors Alliance Advisory Group; Chiampou Travis Besaw & Kershner LLP; Freed Maxick; Lumsden & McCormick CPA; and M&T Bank; and other organizations, including Citi; Continental Finance Company; Deloitte; National Air Cargo Inc.; and National Fuel.
Co-hosted by the Niagara University Holzschuh College of Business Administration and the Gacioch Center for Career and Professional Development, the event takes place in the Russell J. Salvatore Dining Commons on the NU campus. Business attire is required. To register and view a full list of employers, visit https://niagara.joinhandshake.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.