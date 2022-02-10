Niagara University has received a $150,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to develop customized training and individualized coaching for Niagara County Probation Department personnel that will enhance their ability to address the service needs of their probationers with disabilities and substance use disorder.
College officials say the training will build the knowledge and understanding of the individuals who directly serve and interact with these populations, improving probationer health care and healthcare-related services and potentially reducing their recidivism.
“Everyone needs disability awareness training,” said David V. Whalen, project director of Niagara University’s First Responder Disability Awareness Training. “This grant will enable NU FRDAT to customize its program for NCPD personnel to better prepare them to recognize, identify, approach, interact, and respond to their probationers with disabilities and substance use disorder.”
NU FRDAT, in partnership with the NCPD, will develop and provide training grounded in the NU Recognize-Identify-Approach-Interact-Respond (RIAIR) model for all NCPD personnel in the Niagara Falls, Lockport, and North Tonawanda offices. The training will educate the staff on recognizing disability indicators/characteristics; equip them with the knowledge needed to identify specific disabilities; and provide guidance on appropriate responses, such as utilizing community resources and support services.
The need for specialized training in the area of disabilities and substance use disorder was identified in a grant-funded study completed by Michael Cassidy, Craig Rivera, Timothy Lauger and Paul Schupp from Niagara University’s Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, in partnership with the NCPD to identify the drivers of violations and revocations in Niagara County. Findings from this research suggest that probation officers in Niagara County lack the proper training to identify the specific needs of probationers with undisclosed disabilities or disorders, and that these issues typically go unnoticed until noncompliance with conditions of probation becomes more frequent.
“Our study indicates that many probationers have mental health issues and that these issues can lead to missed appointments, substance use, being removed from treatment or drug/mental health court, and the commission of new crimes,” Cassidy said. “When substance use and mental health issues are not properly addressed, the likelihood of revocation and incarceration increases significantly.”
This new program will expand NU FRDAT’s current offerings, which include customized training to law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, and 911 telecommunicators, as well as training for emergency management personnel, both on site and in virtual formats.
