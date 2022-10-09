The North Tonawanda Common Council has announced it has saved the city over $750,000 since switching the city’s health insurance brokerage firm to AssuredPartners (formerly known as Premier Consulting) in July 2021.
“I’m very pleased to see the council’s leadership benefiting the residents of North Tonawanda on this issue,” said Council President Bob Pecoraro who started this process in 2018 with Mayor Pappas. “I’d like to thank all those involved with this tough but fruitful process, including my fellow council members, the city accountant and former Mayor Art Pappas. The council would like to thank AssuredPartners for their diligent efforts, communication, and significant results,” concluded Pecoraro.
“For the first three quarters we have seen a savings of $245,000 from pharmacy rebates alone,” said Second Ward Alderman Frank DiBernardo, who was instrumental in looking at the numbers and projected savings impact on the city’s budget. “I’d like to thank former Alderman Eric Zadzilka for assisting me with the Request-for-Proposal (RFP) to ensure we found an option that could fit our city’s needs while getting a lower price.” DiBernardo was optimistic about the prospects of the new change, stating “we can explore avenues to expand future savings in healthcare services with other appropriate entities as well.”
Former Mayor Arthur Pappas was thrilled by the news of the three-quarters of a million dollars’ worth of savings. “I’m pleased to see these yearly savings and would like to also thank the Common Council and the city accountant for getting this done before the end of my administration,” Pappas said.
“We have been placed in a position for success in an ever-changing marketplace. Thanks to their hard work, we found a right fit for both the taxpayers and workers of this city.”
