It has been a banner year for the North Tonawanda City Market with significant improvements and upgrades.
The improvements were highlighted with a celebration and recognition ceremony on Saturday.
“We have so much to celebrate this year as the entire community came together and contributed greatly in our efforts to make significant improvements to our City Market” Mayor Austin Tylec said.
Along with City Market Manager Chris Delprince, Tylec recognized the many organizations, city workers and other individuals including Joe Smith, owner of David Chevrolet, Armando Cortes, owner of Cortes & Son Construction and John Krantz, owner of JF Krantz Topsoil & Nursery and Sherwin Williams who have helped to make such tremendous improvements to the City Market.
The event also featured music entertainment by NT Police Officer Ben Pasiak and his band, shopping bag giveaways to the first 200 shoppers and $10 Double Up Food Bucks as part of the “Double Up Awareness Week” program.
A very special recognition was also given to Senek Farms of Ransomville, which is celebrating its 100th year anniversary and participation in the City Market.
The North Tonawanda City Market, one of the oldest open air and pavilion markets in Western New York, has recently been recognized as the second best farmers market in New York state and the 13th best farmers market in the United States by the American Farmland Trust-Farmers Market Coalition.
The market is open year-round.
