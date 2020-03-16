The Oliver Street Merchants Association will host the first Pints for Progress NT event from 6 to 9 p.m. on March 24 at the Buffalo Wings & Brewhouse, 653 Oliver St., North Tonawanda.
Pints for Progress NT is modeled after similar events successfully held in Niagara Falls and Lockport. Attendees pay $10 to attend the event, which gets them a free glass of beer, live music and open ears to hear five “pitches” from locals and community groups. Each five-minute pitch includes projects that will benefit the City of North Tonawanda. After all of the projects are proposed, attendees get to vote on which one they believe is the best. The funds raised from the event are granted to the victor of the presentations to assist in implementing their plan.
Anyone who would like to pitch an idea should contact Natalie at nataliebrown628@gmail.com to reserve a time slot at the event.
“This event focuses on creativity and will bring people from all different walks of life together for a common cause: the betterment of North Tonawanda” said Laura Bernsohn, planning and development specialist at Lumber City Development Corp.
Some examples of projects Pints for Progress events have funded in other cities include: A clean up initiative at Lockport's Outwater Disc Golf course, Baby Space Lockport (a place for parents with young children to change a diaper and feed their kids) and seed money for a dog park.
“We are looking forward to seeing what the community members of North Tonawanda come up with and support at the first Pints for Progress in our city” said Brown, a member of the Oliver Street Merchants and owner of the Project 308 Gallery located on Oliver Street.
This event is open to the public. Follow the “Oliver Street Merchants Association” on Facebook for more information.
