Joseph Brennan has been named senior vice president, commercial and industrial (C&I) banking market executive for Northwest Bank’s Upstate New York region. Brennan brings more than 21 years of commercial banking experience to the role.
“Joseph Brennan is an invaluable asset to the Northwest Bank team,” Mark Reitzes, head of commercial banking, said. “His decades of experience will continue to enhance the banking experience for our commercial customers to ensure that the highest attention and care is afforded to every transaction.”
Of his new opportunity, Brennan said, “I look forward to leveraging my experience to this new role to deliver thoughtful, customized and efficient financial solutions to Northwest Bank’s valued customers across Upstate New York. It’s an honor to be joining this distinguished team of experienced professionals in the commercial banking industry.”
In his new role, Brennan will build and lead Northwest Bank’s team of C&I bankers to manage and grow its loan portfolio in Upstate New York. Prior to joining Northwest, Brennan served as the Upstate New York market executive for S&T Bank, and previously held senior commercial banking positions at M&T and Five Star Bank.
During his free time, Brennan serves on the Board of Governors Construction Exchange of Buffalo and Western New York, the board of directors of the Construction Finance Management Association and is currently a vice president and board member of the Rotary Club of Buffalo. He previously held positions as a treasurer for the Buffalo Rotary Foundation and the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. Also, Brennan just completed the century ride in his eight consecutive Ride for Roswell.
The son of Gloria Lonnen and the late Patrick Brennan of Albion, Joseph resides in West Seneca with his wife, Mary. He is a father to three daughters — Kelly, Caitlin and Hope — and a grandfather to Liam, Hannah and Nora.
