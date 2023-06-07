With the official start of summer still a couple of weeks away, Western New York has already gotten its first taste of sunshine and sizzling temperatures. NOCO is sharing its top seven energy-saving tips to help you stay cool and comfortable as the temperatures continue to rise.
NOCO recommends the following tips for homeowners:
• Tune up the AC. Use a hose to clean off the outdoor unit to get rid of any leaves, dirt, and other debris that may be stuck inside. An annual tune-up can ensure that your unit is running efficiently to keep your house cool. To schedule an AC tune-up, call NOCO HVAC at 1-888-614-6610.
• Replace your furnace filter. If you have central air conditioning, make sure your furnace filter is clean. It should be cleaned or replaced monthly or as recommended by the manufacturer.
• Set a temperature that’s right for you. Set your air conditioning to the highest temperature that is comfortable for you and your family. Using a programmable thermostat, set your air conditioning at least four to six degrees warmer when you are not home. Better yet, upgrade to a smart thermostat to make these temperature transitions easier.
• Switch to LED light bulbs. Incandescent bulbs use 15% of electricity for light with the remaining energy just generating heat.
• Utilize ceiling fans. Run ceiling fans counterclockwise at night to better circulate the air. This also allows you to set your thermostat a couple of degrees higher.
• Close doors and vents in rooms that are not in use. There’s no need to spend energy cooling rooms that no one is in!
• Block out the sun. Close window blinds and curtains during the warmest part of the day to block out the sunlight and keep your house cooler.
NOCO provides thousands of homes across Western New York with energy services like heating, ventilating, and air conditioning to natural gas, electricity, and community solar programs.
Additional information on NOCO’s products and services can be found at noco.com<http://www.noco.com>.
