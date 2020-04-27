TONAWANDA — Cambria resident Thomas Wrate has been appointed general manager of HVAC and sustainability for NOCO Energy.
The company recently created a sustainability division within its Akron-based commercial and residential heating, ventilating and air conditioning business. The division's goal is to work with customers in the installation of energy efficiency heating and cooling units and equipment, energy efficiency consulting, LED lighting and other measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“New York state has extremely ambitious climate goals and an area where we are focusing on is helping residential and commercial customers reduce emissions in their homes and businesses which significantly contribute to climate change,” NOCO President James D. Newman said.
Wrate, a licensed master electrician, certified service technician and graduate of Lockport High School, has more than 25 years of management and sales experience, including 11 years as owner of Wrate Mechanical Services in Sanborn. He was most recently a project manager with DV Brown & Associates, Inc., which specializes in HVAC, refrigeration and plumbing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.